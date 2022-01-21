Paytm shares hit record low of Rs 980, discount to issue price at 54%

Paytm parent One97 Communications' shares fell to a record low on Friday, adding to a series of lows hit in the past few days. On BSE, the Paytm stock slipped as much as 1.5 percent to an all-time low of Rs 980.1. At this level, the One97 stock changed hands at a discount of 54.4 percent to its issue price.

Paytm shares made a lukewarm debut on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on November 18, with the stock listing at a discount of around nine percent. The stock has since failed to cross the issue price of Rs 2,150.

The continued selling in Paytm shares comes despite the company's positive business updates and upbeat management commentary.

Speaking at an event last week, Paytm Co-Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that the company has a strong outlook on improving business performance, especially with revenues from the payment service and increasing credit business.

His remarks came days after Paytm in a business update reported a four-fold increase in loan disbursals to Rs 2,180 crore for the October-December period compared with the corresponding period a year ago. The company said its gross merchandise value ( GMV) rose to Rs 2.5 lakh crore in Q3 from Rs 1.1 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

Sharma also said the company's shares listed at a time when global markets were already risk-averse due to a confluence of factors, which then affected the IPO's performance.

Paytm's IPO - which was the biggest of all time in India - saw an overall subscription of 1.9 times. Though fully subscribed, the Paytm public offer failed to match the kind of investor interest enjoyed by a majority of IPOs in 2021.

Most analysts are sceptical on the stocks of new-age businesses such as Paytm.

Macquarie has maintained its 'underperform' rating for One97 Communications, lowering its target price by 25 percent to Rs 900.

