Paytm shares hit fresh low, trade at 66% discount to IPO price

Paytm shares hit a fresh low for the second day in a row on Tuesday, plunging more than 65 percent below their issue price in just four months of listing.

The stock of One97 Communications, Paytm’s parent, slipped 2.8 percent from its previous close to an all-time low of Rs 732.35 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). At this level, the stock of the digital payments company was down 66 percent from its issue price of Rs 2,150.

At 12:20 pm, Paytm shares were trading at Rs 734.90, down 2.48 percent from their previous close. Its market cap slipped below Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 47,660.04 crore.

In the past five days, the stock erased 6.86 percent of investors’ wealth as against benchmark Sensex which has dropped 0.43 percent.

The downtrend in the Paytm stock comes amid an overall negative trend in the market on rising crude oil prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war, which entered the 13th day and has kept investors on the edge. Though Sensex and Nifty were off the day’s lows, the indices continue to trade in the red at the time of writing.

The concerns regarding geopolitical tensions and their impact have spooked investors in the recent day, but analysts have remained apprehensive about the stocks of new-age companies since their IPO trend began in 2021.

Stocks of new-age businesses such as Paytm have been witnessing a sell-off on most days, which mirrors the trend on the Nasdaq index, where investors have lost appetite for highly valued tech and platform companies.

According to Harish Krishnan, Executive VP and Senior Equity Fund Manager, Kotak AMC, these businesses are all long-dated option instruments. While some of them will deliver tremendous value, most will lose out on the way especially as the terminal value for a lot of these companies are anywhere between 85-90-95 percent of the current market cap, he told CNBC-TV18 on Thursday.

“You need to really have a longer-term horizon when you're looking at these kinds of names,” he said.

Some of the new-age firms are doing quite well in terms of their overall growth, which is the impact of interest rate hardening, he said, adding that his firm looks to create portfolios for three to five years and some of these businesses will be a meaningful portion of the market cap three-five years down the line.

Kotak AMC would want to have a small exposure to these and depending on how they evolve, the firm would look at sizing up, Krishnan said.

Jinesh Gopani, Head of Equities at Axis Mutual Fund, last week said, he likes this space but the delivery of numbers and capital allocation are going to be very critical, which will show the path towards profitability. “It is a space to look for, but there is no hurry,” he said.