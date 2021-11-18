Paytm shares extend losses after weak debut, tumble 26%

Paytm shares continued to decline after a weak debut in the secondary market on Thursday. Shares in Paytm parent One97 Communications listed on stock exchanges at a discount of nine percent. At 12:30 pm, the Paytm stock quoted at Rs 1,668.1 on BSE, and Rs 1,668 on NSE.

Earlier in the day, Paytm parent One97's shares dipped to as low as Rs 1,586 on both the bourses, a discount of 26 percent to the issue price of Rs 2,150.

At the intraday high, the Paytm stock quoted at Rs 1,961.1 on BSE and Rs 1,955 on NSE - still a discount of almost nine percent.

Dabbling in multiple business lines restricts Paytm from being a category leader in any business except wallets, and unless the company lends, it can’t make significant money, the brokerage said.

Most analysts recommend only aggressive investors to hold Paytm shares now, and some even expect some correction in the short term.

Paytm's IPO , which hit Dalal Street this month and attracted an overall subscription of 1.9 times, was the biggest IPO of all time in India.

One97's listing however was among the weakest so far in 2021, only days after Sigach Industries became the best debutant of the year with shares listing at a premium of 253 percent.