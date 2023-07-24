Paytm share price: Analysts expect stock to rise up to Rs 1,200; still 50% below its IPO price

In its note, Goldman Sachs mentioned that Paytm remains firmly on track to be India's most profitable internet company starting financial year 2025.

Analysts who track Paytm are expecting the stock to go up to as high as Rs 1,200, which is a potential upside of another 41 percent from Friday's closing levels. Shares of Paytm have risen over 60 percent on a year-to-date basis. However, even after this upside, shares of the company would still be nearly 50 percent lower than their IPO price.

10 out of the 13 analysts who track Paytm continue to have a buy recommendation on the stock, with a consensus price target of Rs 897.

Paytm reported its June quarter results on Friday, where its net loss widened on a sequential basis but narrowed compared to the same period last year. Total income also grew by nearly 40 percent year-on-year, but remained flat compared to the March quarter.

Brokerage firm Citi wrote in its note that the Net Payment Margins remain on an upswing and were well ahead of estimates. However, the expansion in adjusted EBITDA and EBIT margin was partly offset by higher fixed costs. Yet, the firm has maintained its buy rating on the stock with a revised price target of Rs 1,200 from Rs 1,160 earlier.

Another brokerage that raised Paytm's price target to Rs 1,200 is Goldman Sachs, who had a target of Rs 1,150 earlier. In its note, Goldman Sachs mentioned that Paytm remains firmly on track to be India's most profitable internet company starting financial year 2025. Being operationally positive for three straight quarters, new guidance of being free cash flow positive by the end of the year, improvement in expected credit losses, and payment net margins surprising on the upside are some of the key positives this quarter, according to Goldman Sachs.

The brokerage has raised Paytm's revenue and Adjusted EBITDA estimates by up to 5 percent and 9 percent respectively for financial year 2024-2026.

Macquarie called Paytm's quarter as the one with some hits and some misses. It has cited a faster momentum in the financial services business as an upside risk, while higher-than-expected loss in the medium-term is a downside risk. It has maintained its neutral rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 800.

Last month, Macquarie had downgraded Paytm to neutral, just four months after a double upgrade. The downgrade came as a result of the substantial run-up seen in the stock price from its all-time low.

Shares of Paytm are currently trading 1 percent higher at Rs 853. The stock is up 60 percent on a year-to-date basis.