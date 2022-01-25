Paytm shares hit new low, discount to issue price at 59%

Paytm shares hit a new low on Tuesday, before making it to positive territory, as investors continued to dump new age company stocks. The stock of Paytm parent One97 Communications fell as much as 4.6 percent to a record low of Rs 875.5 on BSE.

At that level, the Paytm stock changed hands at a discount of 59.3 percent to its issue price. At noon, the Paytm stock was flat at Rs 917.5 on BSE.

Paytm shares have hit a series of lows in the recent past. In the past six back-to-back sessions, the stock has shed 18 percent of its value. On Monday, it slid below the Rs 900 mark for the first time ever.

Shares in new age businesses in India are mirroring the trend on the Nasdaq, where investors have lost appetite for tech companies.

EXPLAINED

Many experts are skeptical on new age company stocks such as Paytm now. Stocks like Paytm, Zomato, CarTrade and PB Fintech have recently hit their lowest levels since listing.

Market veteran Shankar Sharma told CNBC-TV18 one should not be surprised if shares of new age companies fall 80-90 percent by the end of 2022.

"Almost all of them are completely and totally devoid of any valuation merit. Their business models are commoditised, there is nothing unique about any of the companies that have got these crazy valuations," he said.

Paytm shares are currently below the target price of Rs 900 given by Macquarie earlier this month.

On January 10, Macquarie had maintained an 'underperform' call on Paytm, reduced its target price by one fourth to Rs 900, and raised its loss projections for the company by 16-27 percent for FY22-25.

In mid-November 2021, Paytm shares made a lukewarm debut on bourses BSE and NSE, listing at a discount of around nine percent. Its IPO -- the biggest of all time in India - saw an overall booking of 1.9 times the shares on offer, failing to win the kind of investor interest enjoyed by most IPOs in 2021.

