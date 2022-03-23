Paytm says business fundamentals remain robust as shares continue to fall

Paytm parent One97 Communications said on Wednesday that its business fundamentals remain robust and that it has from time to time made all necessary disclosures to stock exchanges within the stipulated timeline.

The statement from the digital payments firm comes at a time when its stock has hit a series of lows in the recent past. At Tuesday's record closing low, Paytm shares stand at a discount of 74.7 percent to its issue price of Rs 2,150.

"There is no information/announcement, which in our opinion may have a bearing on the price/volume behaviour in the scrip of the company and which is yet not disclosed to the stock exchanges. The company would also like to point out the business fundamentals remain robust as demonstrated in our last earnings release dated February 4, 2022," One97 Communications said in a regulatory filing.

BSE had on Tuesday sought clarification from One97 Communications on significant movement in its stock price in a bid to safeguard investors' interest.

Paytm also said it has been complying with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations).

It also said that it is committed to complying with the listing regulations and will disclose any information or announcement likely to have a bearing on its price stock within the stipulated timeline.

Paytm shares were listed on stock exchanges in November 2021.