Paytm continues upward momentum, gains for ninth straight day

Paytm launched a share buyback scheme worth Rs 850 crore at Rs 810 apiece on December 21, 2022.

Shares of Paytm’s parent company One 97 Communications Ltd. rose for a ninth consecutive session on Wednesday, posting their longest winning streak since the listing of the stock in November 2021.

The Paytm stock has increased over 10 percent in the last nine days and over 32 percent from its 52-week low level of Rs 438.35 seen on 23 November 2022. On Wednesday, the stock hit an intraday high of Rs 583.95 on the BSE.

The rally in the stock price has come amid the ongoing buyback of shares by the company. Paytm launched a share buyback scheme worth Rs 850 crore at Rs 810 apiece on December 21, 2022, which represents 1.62 percent of the paid-up share capital of the company as of March 31, 2022.

The company has opted for the open market route for the buyback through stock exchanges, which is to be completed within a maximum period of 6 months.

The fintech major also announced on Sunday that its associate company Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. had received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the appointment of Surinder Chawla as its Managing Director and CEO for three years.

The latest appointment comes as part of Paytm Payments Bank’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team, enhance its technology capabilities, and drive financial inclusion in the country.

Besides that, in a regulatory filing on Monday, Paytm said that it disbursed 3.7 lakh crore of loans during December 2022, implying a 117 percent growth from December 2021.

For the December quarter, the cumulative loans grew 11 percent from the preceding September quarter.

In December, Paytm also saw the highest consumer engagement on the Paytm Super App. The average monthly transacting users for the December quarter was 85 million, up 32 percent from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd. are trading 0.89 percent higher at Rs 580.65.

