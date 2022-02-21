Paytm shares hit fresh low of Rs 815; should you buy, sell or hold One97 stock now?

Paytm parent One97 Communications' shares hit a fresh low on Monday. On BSE, the Paytm stock fell as much as 2.1 percent to Rs 815.1 apiece -- its lowest intraday level recorded since a November 2021 listing. At this level, One97 shares changed hands at a discount of 62 percent to the issue price.

ALSO READ

Last week, the digital payments and financial services firm said its gross merchandise value (GMV) processed through its platform more than doubled to Rs 83,481 crore in January on a year-on-year basis. In January 2021, its GMV had stood at Rs 41,000 crore.

Should you buy, sell or hold Paytm parent One97's shares now? Here's what brokerages say

Goldman Sachs

The brokerage retained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,460. Paytm continues to gain market share across UPI as well as non-UPI payment segments, and its lending business is seeing strong traction, according to Goldman Sachs.

Paytm trades at a 15 percent discount to global fintech peers, the brokerage added.

ICICI Securities

The brokerage initiated coverage on Paytm with a 'buy' call and a target price of Rs 1,352.

Paytm is optimising and monetising the user funnel to drive customer lifetime value, though its high growth aspirations are calling for significant investments and cash burn, according to ICICI Securities.

Regulatory uncertainties exist for Paytm, according to the brokerage, with a few unfavourable outcomes.