Paytm shares trade lower ahead of June quarter results announcement

Paytm's shares have recovered nearly 90 percent from its all-time low of Rs 438 courtesy of a rally fuelled by improving business prospects and brokerages warming up to the stock on clear profitability timelines and cheaper valuations.

Shares of fintech firm One 97 Communications Ltd., the owner and operator of Paytm, declined on Friday ahead of the company's June quarter results announcement later in the day. The company will also hold an earnings call post the announcement.

The stock is trading over 2 percent lower currently but has declined only twice out of the last six trading sessions. The stock has recovered nearly 90 percent from its all-time low of Rs 438 courtesy of a rally fuelled by improving business prospects and brokerages warming up to the stock on clear profitability timelines and cheaper valuations.

For the June quarter, Paytm informed that its gross merchandise value (GMV) jumped 37 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4.05 lakh crore. Loan disbursals through the Paytm platform stood at Rs 14,845 crore during the quarter, up 167 percent compared with the year-ago period.

In March 2023, Paytm was also granted an extension by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for its payment aggregator license application. As a result, Paytm could continue offering all payment services to its existing customers.

Earlier this month, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said that Paytm was on track to report Ebitda breakeven in the second half of financial year 2024-25, almost a year ahead of its guidance. Ebitda refers to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Shares of Paytm are currently trading 1.2 percent lower at Rs 840.80.