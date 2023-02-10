PayTm sees profit booking after Macquarie bumps up rating and target price

Paytm's parent company, One 97 Communications Ltd has rallied over 20 percent in the past week and the stock on Thursday also got a double-upgrade from brokerage house Macquarie. The stock's rating has been upgraded to 'Outperform' from 'Underperform' with the target price being raised from Rs 450 a share to Rs 800.
Recommended ArticlesView All
India Investment: Returning hope for healthcare and life sciences in the year of new normals
Feb 10, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
How situation in Turkey might affect Indian companies and trade
Feb 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Women in India Inc — Only 100 out of 2000 listed firms have women as MD and CEOs
Feb 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
RBI lending rate hike — Ways to reduce interest burden while repaying home loan
Feb 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Shares of One 97 Communications, at the time of publishing, are down over five percent on profit booking in intraday trade after rallying nine percent when the upgrade news broke on Thursday.
Meanwhile, according to market sources, 2.1 crore shares, which makes 3.4 percent equity of Paytm, changed hands through a block deal on Friday morning. CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported on Wednesday about a possibility of a large block deal of the payments and financial services platform.
Suresh Ganapathy, Banking Analyst of Macquarie Capital Securities spoke at leanth about the stock and why the brokerage has decided on the upgrade.
“We have checked with some of their largest partners about the quality of the portfolio, which is being originated by Paytm and stands rock-solid. And that gave us the belief that maybe there is some merit to the third-party distribution of loan products that they are doing, and therefore it definitely warrants an upgrade considering the risk-reward where the valuations are and where the earnings projections are likely to be going forward,” he said.
Paytm stock price has rocketed in the last few days as the company reported to have achieved operating profitability.
Earlier this week, Paytm shared its business update for January 2023 during which its merchant payment volumes (GMV) grew by 44 percent to Rs 1.2 lakh crore year-on-year (YoY). The average monthly transacting users (MTU) for January 2023 registered a 29 percent increase to 89 million year-on-year (YoY).
First Published: Feb 10, 2023 11:39 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!