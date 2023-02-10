PayTm sees profit booking after Macquarie bumps up rating and target price

Paytm's parent company, One 97 Communications Ltd has rallied over 20 percent in the past week and the stock on Thursday also got a double-upgrade from brokerage house Macquarie. The stock's rating has been upgraded to 'Outperform' from 'Underperform' with the target price being raised from Rs 450 a share to Rs 800.

Shares of One 97 Communications, at the time of publishing, are down over five percent on profit booking in intraday trade after rallying nine percent when the upgrade news broke on Thursday.

Meanwhile, according to market sources, 2.1 crore shares, which makes 3.4 percent equity of Paytm, changed hands through a block deal on Friday morning. CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported on Wednesday about a possibility of a large block deal of the payments and financial services platform.

Suresh Ganapathy, Banking Analyst of Macquarie Capital Securities spoke at leanth about the stock and why the brokerage has decided on the upgrade.

“We have checked with some of their largest partners about the quality of the portfolio, which is being originated by Paytm and stands rock-solid. And that gave us the belief that maybe there is some merit to the third-party distribution of loan products that they are doing, and therefore it definitely warrants an upgrade considering the risk-reward where the valuations are and where the earnings projections are likely to be going forward,” he said.

Paytm stock price has rocketed in the last few days as the company reported to have achieved operating profitability.