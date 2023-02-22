Paytm seeks shareholder nod for related-party transactions with Payments Bank

Paytm stock has been seeing buying recently after it reported operating profit for the first time since listing. In Q3, the company reported EBITDA before ESOP Cost at ₹31 crore.

Paytm in an exchange disclosure, has announced that it will seek shareholder approval for a related-party transaction with Paytm Payments Bank. The e-voting for the shareholder meeting will commence on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, and shall end on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The result of the Postal Ballot will be announced on or before Sunday, March 26, 2023.

In November 2022, Paytm Payments Bank received the IT auditors' report and RBI’s observations, in relation to its IT outsourcing processes and operational risk management. The bank management subsequently submitted a response to RBI, upon which the Central Bank suggested remediating action steps to be taken by the bank in a time-bound manner. The bank in its Q3 results has mentioned that it is in process of complying with these action steps and submitting compliance with the RBI.

And, again on November 26, 2022, RBI asked Paytm Payments Bank to resubmit its application for a payment aggregator license. In the interim, RBI asked the bank to stop onboarding any new online merchants. The company says, as per RBI’s directive, Paytm Payments Bank filed the required application with the Government of India for past downward investment from OCL into PPSL, in order to comply with FDI guidelines.

Even the brokerage firm, which was negative on the stocks for a long, has recently double-upgraded the stock to Outperform from Underperform.

Macquarie, while raising FY23-26 Revenue estimates by 33-51 percent, said the company has been positively surprised by the distribution of financial services revenue by a wide margin. There’s a very visible change in the approach of management to deliver profit.