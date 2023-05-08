English
Paytm shares jump over 4% after brokerages project upside of up to 66%

JPMorgan expects Paytm to be the first Indian B2C internet stock to trade on profit rather than revenue multiples.

Shares of Paytm-owner One97 Communications Ltd. spurted more than 3 percent on Monday as brokerages projected potential gains of up to 66 percent to the stock after the digital financial services provider reported March quarter earnings and business updates for April.

Paytm reported a net loss of Rs 168.4 crore during the March quarter, narrower than the loss of Rs 761.4 crore during the same period last year.

Goldman Sachs has a buy recommendation on shares of Paytm with a price target of Rs 1,150 per share. This implies a potential upside of 66.7 percent from Friday’s closing price.

