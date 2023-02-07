Paytm extends momentum after achieving operational profitability, stock up for third day

The company is planning to launch UPI lite, which allows instant small-value UPI payments.

Shares of One 97 Communications, which owns Paytm brand, zoomed more than 10 percent on Tuesday, extending its gain for the second day. The stock has been on a winning streak since Friday and gained more than 20 percent after the company's management said its operating profitability was achieved three quarters ahead of the guidance.

One97 Communications achieved its operating profitability milestone with EBITDA before ESOP cost at Rs 31 crore, significantly ahead of its guided timeline of September 2023, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Moreover, the company management in an investor presentation on Monday, said that it expects a long-term payment processing margin to stabilise at 5 to 7 basis points. The company sees a strong.growth in subscription business and massive opportunity ahead.

The financial services segment now contributes 22 percent of the overall revenue for Paytm. The company has guided for the lending business to grow between 20-30 percent on a sequential basis.

The company is planning to launch UPI lite, which allows instant small-value UPI payments. It believes that there is a potential for 10 crore merchants and more than 50 crore payment customers in the near-term.

According to industry sources, the Ministry of Electronics, Information Technology (MEITY) is likely to send a list of digital lenders to be removed from the PlayStore and Google. MEITY recently blocked 138 betting and 94 loan apps with links to China for their alleged involvement in money laundering.

The latest list from the ministry may also include non-chinese players in the fintech space. This could likely impact the outlook for Paytm as the company also offers pay later services.

Share of Paytm are off the day's high but trading 4.8 percent higher at Rs 585.