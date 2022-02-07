Paytm parent One 97 Communications shares dip post Q3 results

Paytm shares fell more than one percent on Monday as the company's Q3 results disappointed the Street. At 9:28 am, the stock was down 1.4 percent at Rs 940 on BSE.

Paytm's parent One 97 Communications reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 778 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. In the September quarter, the company posted a loss of Rs 482 crore.

The consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter jumped 89 percent YoY to Rs 1,456.1 crore from Rs 772 crore in the same quarter last year, driven by growth in merchant payments through MDR bearing instruments, new device subscriptions, and loan disbursements.

The company said that over 4.4 million loans were disbursed through the platform in Q3 FY22 with 401 percent YoY growth.

Paytm pointed out in its investor presentation that the growth of payments revenues and profitability is due to the growth of GMV from MDR bearing instruments (including Paytm Payment Instruments) and payment services to merchants.

Goldman Sachs has said that Paytm's share price has fallen around 30 percent Year-to-Date and the foreign brokerage firm now sees risk-reward as skewed to the upside with 119 percent upside in our bull case as compared to 14 percent downside in its bear case.

In another development, the digital payments and financial firm is in discussion with insurance regulator IRDAI for approval to the Raheja QBE deal and the company has received no adverse indication from IRDAI on the transaction, a senior company official said during the company's investors call on Saturday.

Paytm in July 2020 had announced that the company along with its founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma will acquire Mumbai-based private sector general insurance company Raheja QBE.