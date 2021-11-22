Paytm shares extend losses after listing day fall, plunge 10%

Paytm's parent company One97 Communications' shares continued to tumble on Monday following a weak listing last week. The Paytm stock fell as much as 10 percent before paring those losses in early deals.

At 10:15 am, Paytm shares traded 9.68 percent lower at Rs 1,409.65 on the BSE, having fallen as much as 10.4 percent earlier in the day.

After the listing on Thursday, Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that the listing day price is not a true reflection of the company's opportunity and scale.

"People will take time to understand the business model. The fact that a payment company can do financial services like private insurance and wealth is something new to the Indian stock market. Over the period it will show up what this business model and scale is," said Sharma.

Macquarie Capital Securities initiated coverage on Paytm with an 'underperform' rating and a target price of Rs 1,200.