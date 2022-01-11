Paytm shares hit record low, discount to issue price at 47%

Paytm parent One97 Communications' shares gave up initial gains to hit a fresh low on Tuesday, despite the company reporting a jump of more than four times in loan disbursals in the December quarter. The Paytm stock fell as much as 1.9 percent to an all-time low of Rs 1,136 on BSE, failing to hold on to a gain of about five percent.

At the fresh low, the One97 stock was available at a discount of 47.2 percent to its issue price of Rs 2,150.

After market hours on Monday, digital payments company Paytm said it disbursed 44 lakh loans worth Rs 2,180 crore in the quarter ended December, as against 8.8 lakh loans worth Rs 470 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Paytm's gross merchandise value (GMV) more than doubled to Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the third quarter of the current financial year, from Rs 1.12 lakh crore in the year-ago period, according to the business update.

The latest bout of weakness in Paytm shares spells more trouble for investors, after a cut of 25 percent in the target price by Macquarie sent the stock tumbling. The brokerage retained its 'underperform' rating on Paytm and brought down its target to Rs 900. It also raised its loss projections for the company by 16-27 percent for FY22-25.

The IPO of Paytm, which was the biggest of all time in India , saw an overall subscription of 1.9 times the shares on offer. In November, the One97 stock debuted on stock exchanges at a discount of nine percent - one of the worst Dalal Street debutants of 2021.

For the quarter ended September 2021, One97 Communications posted a net loss of Rs 473 crore, up 8.5 percent on a year-on-year basis. However, its revenue from operations increased 63.6 percent to Rs 1,086.4 crore.