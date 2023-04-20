Motilal Oswal projects 35% upside in Paytm, expects operational break-even by FY25

The brokerage house expects that Paytm would achieve an overall EBITDA break-even by FY25.

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of Paytm, surged more than three percent in the intraday trade on Thursday after Motilal Oswal Securities affirmed a 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 865 per piece.

The target price of Rs 865 for Paytm shares suggests an upside of 34 percent from Wednesday's closing price of Rs 644.35 on the BSE.

Initiating a "Buy" call, the brokerage house expects that Paytm would achieve an overall EBITDA break-even by FY25.

Paytm has achieved a break-even in adjusted EBITDA during the September quarter, well ahead of its guidance. Motilal Oswal Securities expects the contribution margin to increase to 56.8 percent by FY25 from 30% in FY22, driven by improvement in operating leverage and a rise in the financial business mix.

Paytm has shown robust traction in growing its Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) with a 55 percent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the fiscal years 2019-23. The growth was slightly softer due to Covid-19, but it picked up strongly post-COVID with GMV registering 81 percent CAGR over the fiscal years 2021-23.

Moreover, Motilal Oswal Securities expects GMV to report a healthy 27 percent CAGR over the fiscal years 2023-25 on account of the increasing usage of Paytm.

In addition, Paytm also posted growth in Monthly Transaction Users (MTUs) to 90 million as of FY23 while the number of subscription payment devices rose to 6.8 million.

As the penetration among merchants remains low, the brokerage house expects the traction to continue with a quarterly addition of 1 million devices. The payment revenue is expected to clock a 21 percent CAGR.

Paytm saw its total number of loans disbursed surging 4.6x year-on-year in FY23 from 4.4x in FY22. Further, loan disbursements are expected to register 64 percent CAGR over fiscal years 2023-25.

Shares of Paytm are trading 2.64 percent higher at Rs 661.25.