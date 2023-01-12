Paytm shares fall for the first time in 10 days after 3.1% equity exchanges hands in a block deal

Shares were excahnged at an average price of Rs 540 per share, amounting to an overall transaction value of Rs 1,126 crore.

The number of shares exchanged amount to 3.1 percent of the company's total equity.

Buyers and sellers are unknown in this transaction.

The large deal in Paytm comes just after 0.5 percent of Nykaa's equity had exchanged hands in a large trade earlier this morning.

New age companies like Paytm, Nykaa, PB Fintech and others saw a slew of block deals over a two-month period across November and December as investors sold stake post the end of their respective lock-in periods.

Shares of Paytm are trading 6 percent lower at Rs 545.65. The stock is down for the first time after a nine-day gaining streak.