Paytm shares tank after 3% equity changes hands in a large trade

Paytm shares tank after 3% equity changes hands in a large trade

Paytm shares tank after 3% equity changes hands in a large trade
Jan 12, 2023 1:31:30 PM IST

Shares were excahnged at an average price of Rs 540 per share, amounting to an overall transaction value of Rs 1,126 crore.

Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd., parent of payments company Paytm fell as much as 8 percent on Thursday after 2 crore shares exchanged hands in a single large trade.

The number of shares exchanged amount to 3.1 percent of the company's total equity.
Shares were exchanged at an average price of Rs 540 per share, amounting to an overall transaction value of Rs 1,126 crore.
Shares of Paytm are trading 6 percent lower at Rs 545.65. The stock is down for the first time after a nine-day gaining streak.
