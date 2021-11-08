Paytm IPO subscribed 9% so far on Day 1

The IPO of One97 Communications, the parent company of digital payments company Paytm, will close for subscription on Wednesday, November 19. The Paytm IPO, if successful, will be the largest in India.

Digital payments startup Paytm's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed nine percent so far on Monday, the first day of bidding. The initial share sale of Noida-based One97 Communications - the parent company of digital payments startup Paytm - will close for subscription on Wednesday, November 19. The Paytm IPO, if successful, will be the largest in India.

By 12:30 pm, the Paytm IPO received bids for 43.7 lakh shares, as against the total 4.8 crore shares on offer, a subscription of about nine percent. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 34 percent.

Paytm shares are available for bidding in the price band Rs 2,080-2,150 under the public offer, the subscription window for which will close on Wednesday, November 10. Potential investors will be able to bid for Paytm shares in multiples of six. At the upper end of the price band, one lot will cost investors Rs 12,900.

Paytm last week said it had raised Rs 8,235 crore from anchor investors, including Blackrock, CPPIB and Birla MF.

Paytm aims to utilise the proceeds from the IPO towards reinforcing its ecosystem through the acquisition and retention of more customers, fulfilling general corporate demands, and financing strategic collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, besides new business initiatives.

