Paytm IPO: Here is how to check status online

Paytm operator One 97 Communications' is likely to start allotting shares on Tuesday, sources aware of the development said. Earlier the allocation was expected to take place on Monday and the Paytm Money app also displayed the same.

Once shares are allotted, the application status can be checked online either at the BSE website or at the official registrar's website.

Here are the steps to check the allotment status through BSE:

Step 1:

Visit the BSE website

Step 2: Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name

Step 3: Enter your application number and PAN

Step 4: Click on the "Search" button

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Link Intime India Private Limited, the registrar to the issue.

Here are the steps to check the allotment status through the website of the registrar:

Step 1: Visit the Link Intime India Private Limited website

Step 2: Select IPO name from the drop-down menu

Step 3: Enter the application number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN

Step 4: In the case of application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and 'Enter Application Number'. In the case of DPID/Client ID, select Depository "NSDL or CDSL" and enter "DP ID/Client ID".

Paytm's IPO, the country's biggest-ever public issue, worth Rs 18,300 crore, was subscribed 1.89 times. The reserved portion of retail investors was subscribed 1.66 times and that of non-institutional investors saw 24 percent subscription.

Based on the bids received for Paytm's IPO , the company will list an enterprise valuation of Rs 1,49,428 crore or slightly over US $20 billion at an exchange rate of 74.35.

The company saw participation from blue-chip investors like Blackrock, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, GIC, ADIA, APG, City of New York, Texas Teachers Retirement, NPS Japan, University of Texas, NTUC Pension out of Singapore, University of Cambridge, etc. Retail investors lapped up for 1.66 times the 87 lakh shares reserved for them.

—With PTI inputs