Paytm IPO: Big Basket, Kotak Securities wish good luck, Zomato offers ‘dahi shakkar’

Paytm IPO opened for subscription on Monday. The firm’s total IPO size includes a fresh issue of Rs 8,300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 10,000 crore. As Paytm set out for India’s largest initial public offering, fellow startups sent best wishes to the digital payment platform for its public listing journey.

Zomato, the food delivery giant that recently had its own super subscribed public offering, was among the first to congratulate Paytm . “Dear @paytm, wishing you the best of luck for today! If you need some dahi shakkar for good luck, ice cream for the stress, or some sweets for celebrations (wink wink) we are right here!” the company tweeted.

Paytm thanked the food tech platform saying, “dil khush kar diya.”

Online grocery retailer Big Basket also sent a ‘basket of best wishes. “Dear @paytm, we wish you a basket full of luck and blessings!” it wrote on Twitter.

Other companies too got in on the fun with Kotak Securities, one of India’s leading stock brokers, tweeting, “Until now - @Paytm karo. Now - @Paytm ko apply karo.”

The subscription for One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, opened on November 8 and has already been subscribed 10 percent, with the retail portion being booked nearly 55 percent of the allotted shares.

Paytm shares will be available for bidding in the price band of Rs 2,080-2,150 under the initial share sale. Potential investors will be able to bid for Paytm shares in multiples of six. At the upper end of the price band, one lot will cost investors Rs 12,900.

The company last week stated that it has raised Rs 8,235 crore from anchor investors, including Blackrock, CPPIB and Birla MF. Apart from One97 Communications, Sapphire Foods India, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut outlets, and Latent View Analytics are also set to launch their initial share sales this week.