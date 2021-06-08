Paytm invites shareholders to dilute stake ahead of IPO Updated : June 08, 2021 14:17:17 IST Paytm warned that offering shares would not guarantee that they will be sold through the offer, as it will depend on the investor response to the offer. The initial offering would be the largest ever seen in India, as it tries to raise $3 billion. Published : June 08, 2021 02:17 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply