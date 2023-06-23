Nearly half of the analysts tracking Paytm expect the stock to cross Rs 1,000 in the next 12 months

BoFA also sees upside risks to Paytm's consensus estimates. It has increased its financial year 2025 and 2026 Earnings per Share (EPS) estimates to a negative Rs 3.86 and a positive Rs 5.29 respectively.

BoFA Securities has become the sixth brokerage to assign a price target in excess of Rs 1,000 on One97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of payments and financial services platform Paytm. The brokerage has a buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 1,020. BoFA's revised price target implies a potential upside of around 17 percent from Thursday's closing level.

With BoFA, six out of the 13 analysts who track Paytm have a price target in excess of Rs 1,000. 11 out of the 13 analysts who track the stock now have a buy recommendation on the stock.

The brokerage said that improving business momentum has been a key trigger to the stock's surge of over 60 percent in 2023. However, the stock still remains well below its IPO price of Rs 2,150.

BoFA Securities stated that it expects Paytm’s momentum in high-margin lending and Soundbox businesses to remain good for at least the next 3-4 quarters.

BoFA also sees upside risks to Paytm's consensus estimates. It has increased its financial year 2025 and 2026 Earnings per Share (EPS) estimates to a negative Rs 3.86 and a positive Rs 5.29 respectively.

While the earnings momentum is strong, BoFA advises investors to watch out for the IPO of PhonePe and listing Jio Financial Services going forward.

It had stated that Paytm's operational leverage had room to surprise on the upside and it was in a sweet spot owing to limited competition. Digitisation driving payments growth and a strong cash balance were among the positives mentioned by the brokerage.

According to Paytm’s business update for May, its loan disbursals increased by over 50 percent in the month over the year-ago period.