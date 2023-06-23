Nearly half of the analysts tracking Paytm expect the stock to cross Rs 1,000 in the next 12 months

BoFA also sees upside risks to Paytm's consensus estimates. It has increased its financial year 2025 and 2026 Earnings per Share (EPS) estimates to a negative Rs 3.86 and a positive Rs 5.29 respectively.
The brokerage said that improving business momentum has been a key trigger to the stock's surge of over 60 percent in 2023. However, the stock still remains well below its IPO price of Rs 2,150.
BoFA Securities stated that it expects Paytm’s momentum in high-margin lending and Soundbox businesses to remain good for at least the next 3-4 quarters.
It had stated that Paytm's operational leverage had room to surprise on the upside and it was in a sweet spot owing to limited competition. Digitisation driving payments growth and a strong cash balance were among the positives mentioned by the brokerage.
According to Paytm’s business update for May, its loan disbursals increased by over 50 percent in the month over the year-ago period.
Shares of Paytm are trading 1.8 percent lower at Rs 850.50.
Recommended ArticlesView All
World View | PM Modi’s state visit to Egypt — here's why it is highly significant in the Asian context
Jun 23, 2023 IST9 Min Read
Mid-Air Musings | Indigo’s fresh aircraft order — here's how it puts the airline on the global aviation roadmap
Jun 22, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Here is all you need to know about India's largest drone maker ideaForge IPO
Jun 21, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Women globally have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity says WEF report — see where India ranks
Jun 21, 2023 IST2 Min Read