Nearly half of the analysts tracking Paytm expect the stock to cross Rs 1,000 in the next 12 months

BoFA also sees upside risks to Paytm's consensus estimates. It has increased its financial year 2025 and 2026 Earnings per Share (EPS) estimates to a negative Rs 3.86 and a positive Rs 5.29 respectively.

BoFA Securities has become the sixth brokerage to assign a price target in excess of Rs 1,000 on One97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of payments and financial services platform Paytm. The brokerage has a buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 1,020. BoFA's revised price target implies a potential upside of around 17 percent from Thursday's closing level.

With BoFA, six out of the 13 analysts who track Paytm have a price target in excess of Rs 1,000. 11 out of the 13 analysts who track the stock now have a buy recommendation on the stock.