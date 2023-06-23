CNBC TV18
Nearly half of the analysts tracking Paytm expect the stock to cross Rs 1,000 in the next 12 months

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 23, 2023 12:24:40 PM IST (Updated)

BoFA also sees upside risks to Paytm's consensus estimates. It has increased its financial year 2025 and 2026 Earnings per Share (EPS) estimates to a negative Rs 3.86 and a positive Rs 5.29 respectively.

BoFA Securities has become the sixth brokerage to assign a price target in excess of Rs 1,000 on One97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of payments and financial services platform Paytm. The brokerage has a buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 1,020. BoFA's revised price target implies a potential upside of around 17 percent from Thursday's closing level.

With BoFA, six out of the 13 analysts who track Paytm have a price target in excess of Rs 1,000. 11 out of the 13 analysts who track the stock now have a buy recommendation on the stock.
