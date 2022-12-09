Paytm board meeting on December 13 to consider share buyback

Paytm currently has cash worth over $1 billion on its books.

One 97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of Paytm will hold a board meeting on Tuesday, December 13 to consider a buyback of equity shares, the company said in an exchange filing late Thursday evening.

As of date, the company has cash worth over $1 billion on its books, amounting to nearly 25 percent of its current market capitalisation.

Paytm was one of India's largest IPOs and went public in November last year at Rs 2,150 per share. Shares have declined nearly 70 percent from their IPO price to fall to an all-time low of Rs 438.35 recently.

The company's lock-in period for pre-IPO investors ended last month, post which, over 7.5 percent equity has changed hands with marquee investors including Softbank SVF India Holdings and Alibaba selling their stake in the company.

Analysts are also turning favourable towards the stock in recent times. CLSA on November 29 upgraded the stock to buy from sell , citing a favourable risk-reward post the recent price correction. JM Financial also upgraded the stock to buy with a price target of Rs 600.

Goldman Sachs has one of the highest price targets on Paytm that of Rs 1,100 with a buy rating. Post the analyst meet, the brokerage said that they were encouraged by the new disclosures made by the company with regards to free cash flow and profitability. However, they also mentioned that timelines around resolution of merchants and customer onboarding remains unclear.

Another point to note is that despite analysts turning favourable, all their price targets are well below the company's IPO price.