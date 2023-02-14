Patel Engineering shares end lower despite winning orders more than twice its market capitalisation

All the three projects will be executed as joint ventures (JVs) within 36 months.

Patel Engineering Ltd. has bagged three projects worth Rs 1,009.05 crore through its joint venture entities from the Governments of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The three projects include the Rihand Micro Irrigation project worth Rs 512 crore from the Madhya Pradesh Government; the Krishna Marathwada Irrigation Project – Lift Irrigation Scheme 01 worth Rs 337.33 crore; and Krishna Marathwada Irrigation Project - Lift Irrigation Scheme 02 worth Rs 159.67 crore from the Maharashtra Government.

Patel Engineering emerged as the lowest bidder for new orders worth Rs 1,567.62 crore out of which its share is Rs 1,009 crore.

The Mumbai-based construction company which specializes in hydropower and irrigation segments also announced on Tuesday its offer of rights issue of 25 crore equity shares of Rs 1 each in the ratio of 2:1 at a price of Rs 12.60 per piece. The company aims to raise Rs 324.91 crore through the rights issue.

The rights issue opened on February 14 and will close on February 27, 2023.

BOB Capital Markets Ltd. and IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd. are the lead managers of the rights issue. The registrar of the right issue is Link Intime India Pvt Ltd.

Patel Engineering Ltd. specialises in the construction of dams, bridges, tunnels, roads, piling works, industrial structures, and other kinds of heavy civil engineering works.

The Patel Engineering Ltd. stock ended 3.48 percent lower at Rs 13.85.