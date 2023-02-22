Patel Engineering emerges lowest bidder for Rs 1,026 crore micro irrigation project

Patel Engineering believes that the current order book gives them revenue visibility for the next 4-5 years.

Patel Engineering Ltd. has emerged as the lowest bidder for water tunnel and micro irrigation projects worth Rs 1,026 crore floated by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam Ltd.

The micro irrigation project with a total value of Rs 470.67 crore would be executed with a joint venture partner, of which Patel Engineering's share is worth Rs 240.04 crore, the company said in a filing to stock exchanges on Wednesday. The water tunnel project worth Rs 555.83 crore is going to be executed without any joint venture partnership.

The scope of work includes design and construction of a long treated water tunnel from Sai village to Vindhane village in Raigad District of Maharashtra.

In addition, the bidder is required to do survey, design, supply, install, test and commission a micro irrigation system under Tumkur branch canal in the state of Karnataka, Patel Engineering informed the bourses.

The micro irrigation system project consists of gravity bulk feeders, construction of a sump cum pump house, electrical substation, supply and installation of pumping machineries. Also, the project involves construction of a pipe distribution network and drip irrigation system using SCADA and Automation to cover an area of 15,090.21 hectares while the water tunnel project looks to cover a distance of 6.70 km.

As per the filing, majority of the company's order book consists of projects which are awarded by the Centre and state governments and other government undertakings.

“Our orderbook including all the L1 orders of Rs 1,802 crore would stand at Rs 18,600 crore, which gives us good revenue visibility for the next 4-5 years,” the company said.

Last week Patel Engineering also bagged three projects worth Rs 1,009.05 crore through its joint venture entities from the governments of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Shares of Patel Engineering ended 0.4 percent higher at Rs 13.85.