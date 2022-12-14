Patel Engineering to consider fund raising via rights issue on December 16

The shares in a rights issue are usually sold at a discount to the current market price in order to make the offer attractive for existing shareholders.

Infrastructure and construction services company Patel Engineering Ltd. announced after market hours on Tuesday that its board would meet on December 16, to consider raising funds through a rights issue.

A rights issue is when a company offers to sell additional shares to its existing shareholders in order to raise capital. The shares in a rights issue are usually sold at a discount to the current market price in order to make the offer attractive for existing shareholders.

During its September quarter results last month, the management highlighted that it is working towards reducing the company's debt.

The company’s director and CFO Kavita Shirvaikar had said, “We continue to focus on reduction of debt and have repaid all debt instalments for the quarter and we will take all necessary steps in future to monetise our non-core assets and generate adequate cashflow for the company to enable growth and keep reducing debt going forward.”

Patel Engineering reported a net profit of Rs 26.15 crore during the September quarter compared to Rs 6.84 crore during the same period last year. Sales increased 23 percent year-on-year.

Shares of Patel Engineering are trading 3.3 percent higher at Rs 21.85.