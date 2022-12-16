Homemarket newsstocks news

Patel Engineering approves fund raising via Rs 350 crore rights issue

Patel Engineering approves fund raising via Rs 350 crore rights issue

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 16, 2022 12:09:41 PM IST (Published)

Details of the rights issue, including the number of shares, price, and record date will be revealed later, according to the company.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Government on track to achieve lower inflation, says Chief Economic Adviser

IST2 Min(s) Read

How insurance industry is adopting chatbots and conversational messaging

IST4 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Titan hopes to cash in on the wedding season rush in the coming quarters

Next Article

UCO Bank shares jump for the tenth straight day after multiple large trades