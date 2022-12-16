Patel Engineering approves fund raising via Rs 350 crore rights issue

Details of the rights issue, including the number of shares, price, and record date will be revealed later, according to the company.

Buy / Sell Patel Eng share TRADE

Infrastructure and construction services company Patel Engineering gained nearly 3 percent in trade on Friday after the company announced that its board has approved a proposal for raising Rs 350 crore through a rights issue.

Details of the rights issue, including the number of shares, price, and record date will be revealed later, according to the company.

A rights issue is when a company offers to sell additional shares to its existing shareholders in order to raise capital. The shares in a rights issue are usually sold at a discount to the current market price in order to make the offer attractive for existing shareholders.

During its September quarter results last month, the management highlighted that it is working towards reducing the company's debt.

The company’s director and CFO Kavita Shirvaikar had said, “We continue to focus on reduction of debt and have repaid all debt instalments for the quarter and we will take all necessary steps in future to monetise our non-core assets and generate adequate cash flow for the company to enable growth and keep reducing debt going forward.”

Patel Engineering reported a net profit of Rs 26.15 crore during the September quarter compared to Rs 6.84 crore during the same period last year. Sales increased 23 percent year-on-year.

Shares of Patel Engineering are trading 1.2 percent higher at Rs 21.30.