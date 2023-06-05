Patel Engineering shares hit 5% upper circuit on bagging Rs 519.5 crore project from CIDCO

Last month, the company received a Letter of Acceptance for EPC Turnkey Basis projects worth Rs 1,310 crore, with its joint venture partners.
Shares of Patel Engineering Ltd. are locked in an upper circuit of 5 percent after the company announced a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a new order from CIDCO.
The company informed the exchanges that it has received a project worth Rs 519.5 crore for the construction of a water tunnel in Maharashtra from the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), Government of Maharashtra.
The project will be executed without the involvement of any joint venture partnership, Patel Engineering said. The project is expected to be completed and delivered within a stipulated time period of 60 months.
“This project demonstrates our technical prowess and engineering skills along with excellent execution capabilities,” said Patel Engineering’s Chairman and Managing Director, Rupen Patel.
Last month, the company received a Letter of Acceptance for EPC Turnkey Basis projects worth Rs 1,310 crore, with its joint venture partners. The two orders were awarded to Patel Engineering and JV partners by Visvesvaraya Jala Nigama (VJNL) and the Madhya Pradesh government.
Shares of Patel Engineering are locked in an upper circuit of 5 percent at Rs 27.10. The stock has risen 54.2 percent year-to-date.
