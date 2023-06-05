Patel Engineering shares hit 5% upper circuit on bagging Rs 519.5 crore project from CIDCO

Last month, the company received a Letter of Acceptance for EPC Turnkey Basis projects worth Rs 1,310 crore, with its joint venture partners.

Shares of Patel Engineering Ltd. are locked in an upper circuit of 5 percent after the company announced a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a new order from CIDCO.

The company informed the exchanges that it has received a project worth Rs 519.5 crore for the construction of a water tunnel in Maharashtra from the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), Government of Maharashtra.

The treated water tunnel will have a length of 6.7 km, and along with the construction of associated works from SAi Village to Vindhane Village in the Raigad district of Maharashtra.