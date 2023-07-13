Patanjali Foods promoter not to exercise green shoe option of OFS

At present, the public shareholding in Patanjali Foods stands at 19.18 percent, which needs to be increased to a minimum of 25 percent as per SEBI norms. Shares of Patanjali Foods Ltd ended at Rs 1,166.65, down by Rs 61.40, or 5.00 percent on the BSE.

Edible oil firm Patanjali Foods Ltd on Thursday (July 13) said the promoter of the company is not exercising the green shoe option of the offer for sale (OFS).

In an exchange filing, Patanjali Foods said the promoter is going ahead with the base issue of 7 percent (2.53 crore shares) and is not utilising the additional 2 percent (22 lakh shares) oversubscription option.

According to the reports, the non-retail portion of the open offer sale for Patanjali Foods was fully subscribed. The two-day OFS was for a total of 2.53 crore shares at a price of Rs 1,000 per share, which was at an 18 percent discount to Wednesday's (July 12) closing price of Rs 1,225 on the BSE.

At present, the public shareholding in Patanjali Foods stands at 19.18 percent, which needs to be increased to a minimum of 25 percent as per SEBI norms. "The offer is being undertaken by the seller, inter alia, for achieving the minimum public shareholding of the company," the filing said.

Earlier, Patanjali Foods had launched a Rs 4,300 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) to increase the public shareholding. Patanjali Foods' total income increased to Rs 31,821.45 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 24,284.38 crore in 2021-22.

Out of the total revenue, the turnover of the edible oil segment rose to Rs 25,253.33 crore last fiscal from Rs 22,468.64 crore in the previous year. The food and FMCG segment revenue jumped nearly four-fold to Rs 6,218.08 crore in fiscal 2022-23 from Rs 1,683.24 crore in the year-ago period.

