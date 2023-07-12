CNBC TV18
Patanjali Foods promoter to sell 7% stake, offers shares at 18% discount

Patanjali Foods promoter to sell 7% stake, offers shares at 18% discount

Patanjali Foods promoter to sell 7% stake, offers shares at 18% discount
By CNBC-TV18 Jul 12, 2023 11:42:42 PM IST (Updated)

Shares of Patanjali Foods closed marginally higher at Rs 1,228.05 apiece at BSE on Wednesday and its market capitalisation stood at Rs 44,454.78 crore.

Edible oil firm Patanjali Foods Ltd promoter on Wednesday (July 12) said its promoter Patanjali Ayurved Ltd is divesting up to 7 percent stake through an offer for sale (OFS).

Patanjali Ayurved will offload 2.53 crore shares at a floor price of Rs 1,000, which is at an 18.4 percent discount to the last traded price, according to a regulatory filing by Patanjali Foods on Wednesday.
At the floor price, Patanjali Ayurved will garner at least Rs 2,530 crore from the share sale. The OFS will be open on July 13 and 14. Shares of Patanjali Foods closed marginally higher at Rs 1,228.05 apiece at BSE on Wednesday and its market capitalisation stood at Rs 44,454.78 crore.
