Patanjali Foods promoter to sell 7% stake, offers shares at 18% discount

Shares of Patanjali Foods closed marginally higher at Rs 1,228.05 apiece at BSE on Wednesday and its market capitalisation stood at Rs 44,454.78 crore.

Edible oil firm Patanjali Foods Ltd promoter on Wednesday (July 12) said its promoter Patanjali Ayurved Ltd is divesting up to 7 percent stake through an offer for sale (OFS).

Patanjali Ayurved will offload 2.53 crore shares at a floor price of Rs 1,000, which is at an 18.4 percent discount to the last traded price, according to a regulatory filing by Patanjali Foods on Wednesday.