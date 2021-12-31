PAT up 32% in 3 years, orderbook at Rs 1,550 crore: CMS Info Systems' Rajiv Kaul

Shares of cash management company CMS Info Systems Ltd on Friday listed with nearly 2 percent premium against its issue price of Rs 216. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Rajiv Kaul, Executive Vice Chairman, Whole Time Director & CEO of CMS Info Systems said in the last two years its PAT grew at almost 32 percent, including a year in which there was massive COVID impact to the country and to the business.

Shares of cash management company CMS Info Systems Ltd on Friday listed with nearly 2 percent premium against its issue price of Rs 216. The stock listed at Rs 218.50, a gain of 1.15 percent on the BSE. It further jumped 12.84 percent to Rs 243.75.

CMS Info Systems Limited's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 1.95 times. The price range of the IPO was at Rs 205-216 per share. CMS provides cash management services, which include ATM services, and cash delivery and pick-up.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Rajiv Kaul, Executive Vice Chairman, Whole Time Director & CEO of CMS Info Systems said, “In the last two years, our PAT has grown at a cumulative rate of almost 32 percent, including a year in which there was massive COVID impact to the country and to the business.”

On orderbook he said, “We have been fortunate to win a significant order book, we have you got order book which is more than 1,550 crore which will be delivered over a period of six to seven years.”

He added that they will continue to see accelerated growth.

“We hope that we will continue to build and create value like we have done over the last decade in a private mode and hopefully now we will be able to do it and as a publicly listed company.”

For full management commentary, watch the video.

-With PTI inputs