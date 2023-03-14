Parent Suzuki Motor increases stake in Maruti Suzuki via open market transactions

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd ended at Rs 8,508.05, down by Rs 9.55, or 0.11 percent on the BSE.

Japanese auto major Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) has increased its stake in Indian subsidiary Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) to 56.48 percent by purchasing shares from the open market.

Suzuki purchased 3.45 lakh equity shares from March 10-13. Prior to the transaction, Suzuki held 56.37 percent of Maruti Suzuki.

Suzuki signed a joint venture agreement with Maruti Udyog, the predecessor of Maruti Suzuki in 1982 and rolled out its first car — Maruti 800 — in December 1983.

Currently, MSIL has a cumulative production capacity of 15 lakh units per annum at both the Manesar and Gurugram plants. It additionally has access to 7.5 lakh units from parent Suzuki Motor's facility in Gujarat.

Currently, 17 models are produced and sold in India. MSIL currently rolls out models like Ertiga, XL6, and Eeco from the Gurugram plant and Alto, S-Presso, Celerio, Brezza and Dzire from the Manesar facility.

MSI sells new cars through three kinds of outlets — Arena, Nexa and Commercial (Super Carry). Maruti Suzuki India achieved one crore sales mark in February 2012; two crore sales milestone in July 2019 and a 2.5 crore sales mark in January this year.