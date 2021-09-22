Paras Defence IPO subscribed 21 times so far on Day 2

Mumbai-based Paras Defence and Space Technologies' initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed nearly 21 times so far on Wednesday, the second day of bidding. Paras Defence and Space Tech aims to raise up to Rs 171 crore through the IPO, which comprises fresh issuance of equity worth up to Rs 141 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 30.2 crore by promoters. The bidding process will end on Thursday, September 23.

By 10:33 am on Wednesday, the IPO received a total of 14.7 crore shares for the issue size of 71.4 lakh shares, marking a subscription of 20.6 times.

31.4 times. The portions reserved for non-institutional investors and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) were subscribed 3.77 times and one percent respectively. On Tuesday, the Rs 171-crore IPO was subscribed 16.6 times thanks to a huge interest from retail investors. The retail investor's category was subscribed

The company has set a price band of Rs 165-175 for the public offer. Paras shares will be available for bidding in multiples of 85 units, which means one lot will cost investors Rs 14,875 at the upper end of the price band.

The bidding process will conclude on Thursday, September 23. Shares are likely to be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on October 1.

Company profile

Paras Defence offers a range of products and solutions for defence and space applications. With a focus on the defence and space sector, Paras Defence has five verticals: defence and space optics, defence electronics, heavy engineering, electromagnetic pulse protection solutions and niche technologies.

Paras is involved in technologies such as rocket and missiles, space and space research, naval systems, land and armoured vehicles, electronic warfare and surveillance and electromagnetic shielding. The company has two manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra, located in Navi Mumbai and Thane.