Paras Defence IPO share allotment likely on Tuesday: Here's how you can check status

Paras Defence and Space Technologies is likely to announce the allotment of its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, September 28.

The IPO was subscribed 304.26 times on the last day of the bidding process. The issue has received bids for 217.26 crore shares against the IPO size of 71.40 lakh shares.

The portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 112.81 times and that for non-institutional investors 927.70 times. Qualified institutional buyers' portion has seen 169. 65 times subscription.

The IPO was open for subscription between September 21 and 23, and the price band was in the range of Rs 165-175.

Shares of the company are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on October 1.

Once the share allotment is final, the status will appear on the given websites. In case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.

Here's how to check the allotment status:

The website of registrar - Link Intime

2) Select the IPO name from the dropdown.

3) Enter Application Number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN.

4) In the case of application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and 'Enter Application Number'. In the case of DPID/Client ID, select Depository "NSDL or CDSL" and enter "DP ID/Client ID".

5) Enter 'Captcha' and submit.

On BSE:

2) Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name.

3) Enter your Application Number and PAN Card number.

4) Click on the "Search" button.

Once you hit the submit button, your details should appear on the screen. Ensure you enter the correct details.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies is an Indian private sector company engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and testing a wide range of defence and space engineering products and solutions.