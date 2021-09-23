Paras Defence IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed 61 times so far

Paras Defence and Space Technologies’ initial public offering (IPO) has been subscribed 61.15 times so far on Thursday, the third and last day of the bidding process. The issue has received bids for 43.66 crore shares against the IPO size of 71.40 lakh shares, according to the data available on the exchanges.

The portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 85.84 times and that for non-institutional investors 76.56 times. Qualified institutional buyers' portion has seen 5.54 times subscription so far.

The Rs 170.77-crore issue, which will close on September 23, comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 140.6 crore by the company and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 30.17 crore by existing shareholders.

Read here:

The company has set a price band of Rs 165-175 for the public offer.

The company raised up Rs 51.23 crore from five anchor investors on September 20.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies offers a range of products and solutions for defence and space applications.

Considering the product profile, Paras Defence doesn’t have any peers in the listed space. At the upper end of the price band, the company is demanding a price-to-earnings multiple of 43.4 times its FY21 EPS of Rs 4).

Choice Broking recommends subscribing to the issue citing the company’s niche product profile and technology, dominant market position, and vast growth potential.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds of the fresh issue for purchase of machinery and equipment, incremental working capital requirements, and repaying debt, besides general corporate purposes.