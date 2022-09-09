How has the second most subscribed IPO of 2021 fared a year post listing?

By Asmita Pant

Mini Paras Defence was the second most subscribed IPO of the year. The stock surged a whopping 429% in the month of its listing. Since then, the stock is down 40% from its peak.

It has nearly been a year since Paras Defence and Space Technologies went public. The company's IPO turned out to be the second most subscribed issue of 2021, a time when companies took advantage of a hot and booming IPO market.

Paras Defence aspires to become India's pioneer defence and space engineering company. It provides high-performance computing and electronic systems for defence applications. It currently operates in five key product verticals - Defence and Space Optics, Defence Electronics, Heavy Engineering, Electro-Magnetic Pulse (EMP) Solution, and Niche Technologies. The five areas of business are currently working on over 50 active projects.

A Blockbuster IPO

The company launched its Initial Public Offering in September last year, seeking to raise Rs 170 crore through the issue. Price band was fixed between Rs 165 - Rs 175 per share.

Investors gleefully lapped up the issue and as a result, it turned out to be the second most subscribed IPO of the year with an overall subscription figure of 304.26x. Only Latent View Analytics had a greater subscription figure of 326.49x. Majority of Paras' subscription came from Non-Institutional Investors as the portion reserved for them was subscribed a whopping 927.7x.

Shares began trading on October 1, listing at a premium of 171.4% to its IPO price of Rs 175. The stock continued making new highs, crossing the mark of Rs 1,200, within just three weeks of listing. Investors who were allotted shares in the company's IPO, received nearly 7x on their investment within a short time frame.

However, the stock corrected soon after as investors chose to book profits on their hefty returns. Shares made a 52-week low of Rs 460 in June this year.

Here's a look at how Paras Defence's 12 months have been as a public company:

December 2021: Chosen by the DRDO as one of the companies to hand over the Border Surveillance Systems technology. The system will provide all weather surveillance to monitor border areas 24X7.

April 2021: Awarded the technology of Optronic Submarine Periscope through the Transfer of Technology (TOT) process. It was nominated by the DRDO as the production agency for the Optronic Submarine Periscope. It became the first Indian company to manufacture the Periscope on a turnkey basis.

April 2021: Shortlisted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation for the PLI scheme in drone component manufacturers.

June 2022: Signs letter of Intent with New Space India Ltd. to hand over the technology of the "Optical Imaging System," as developed by ISRO. The transfer is to develop, manufacture and sell the Optical Imaging System in India and abroad.

September 2022: Entered into an exclusive teaming agreement with ELDIS Pardubice s.r.o of Czech Republic to provide Turnkey Anti-Drone systems for civilian airports in India.

Growth In Order Book

The government's increased push on defence has resulted in a substantial order book growth for Paras Defence. The company's order book has grown from Rs 215 crore in FY21 to Rs 301.8 crore at the end of FY22.

Nearly Stagnant Sales

The company's sales have not grown in a linear fashion in the four quarters that it has been public. For the April-June period, sales of Rs 41.48 crore were nearly double year-on-year, but down from the Rs 60.47 crore reported in the January-March quarter. The remaining two quarters have seen sales of Rs 52.1 crore and Rs 43.6 crore respectively.

On the profitability front, Paras Defence has remained profitable since listing with net profit hovering between the Rs 7 crore to Rs 10 crore mark. Margins are steady between 28-30 percent.

The Road Ahead

The global defence industry is likely to grow at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8 percent by 2026 to be worth $604.8 billion. With nations continuing to focus on expanding their defence mechanisms, the management expects the industry to keep growing.

"As geopolitical conflicts continue to affect numerous countries around the world, an urgent need to drive up military capabilities is noticed among major nations," the company wrote in its annual report. The Indian government has put defence has one of the primary pillars of its "Atmanirbhar Vision" and Indian companies are likely to earn revenues to the tune of $25 billion by 2025, including $5B from the export of aerospace and defence products and services.

"We believe, going forward, our investments in defence, space and upcoming sectors like Drones and Anti-Drone Technologies, will enable us to serve our existing customers with more value and attract customers from others sectors," Chairman Sharad Shah said.

At its current price of Rs 744, Paras Defence is still 324 percent higher than its IPO price of Rs 175, and nearly 60 percent above its listing price of Rs 475. Despite recovering from the lows, it still remains 40 percent lower than its peak price of Rs 1,258.20.