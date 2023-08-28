Parag Milk Foods: A rollercoaster year with promising signs amidst challenges

Mumbai-based Parag Milk Foods , India's largest producer of cow ghee and the owner of leading ghee and cheese brands — 'Govardhan' and 'Go', has recently garnered significant attention as the company's shares have experienced a rollercoaster year, characterised by substantial gains, massive trading volumes, and intriguing developments.

The stock has been on a remarkable upward trajectory this year. It has surged by 97 percent, making it a standout performer in the stock market. This surge was further exemplified by a substantial 16 percent increase in the stock's value on a single trading day — Friday.

For Parag Milk, this trading day was exceptional in terms of volumes as well. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded a staggering 1.7 crore shares being exchanged, a figure that eclipsed the volumes observed in the previous seven trading sessions. In terms of value, a whopping Rs 343 crore was traded on the NSE alone, a sum equivalent to the total value traded in the preceding 13 trading sessions.

The surge in trading volumes and the substantial price increase indicate a growing momentum for Parag Milk's stock.

In June, the Sixth Sense India Opportunities Fund made an interesting move by acquiring 2 lakh shares of Parag Milk through the open market.

While Parag Milk's recent performance is undoubtedly impressive, it's important to remain cautious, say analysts. A closer examination of the company's financials reveals some challenges. Over the past five years, the company has reported a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19 percent in terms of profitability.

Additionally, its return on equity (RoE) over the same period stands at a negative 6 percent. These figures highlight the need for a critical assessment of the company's long-term sustainability and growth prospects.

