Paradeep Phosphates to file DRHP for IPO this week: Sources

It is an unending wave of companies wanting to make their way to Dalal Street through the primary market route. The latest addition here could be Paradeep Phosphates.

Padardeep Phosphates is expected to file the Draft Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for an initial public offer (IPO) as early as this week, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Paradeep phosphates is a joint venture between Adventz Group Company, Zuari Agro and Maroc Phosphates, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of OCP, Morocco. The company is involved in the production and marketing of complex phosphatic fertilisers.

According to sources, the total size of the Paradeep Phosphates IPO is expected to be around Rs 2,200 crore, and the issue is expected to be a combination of fresh issue as well as an offer for sale (OFS).

Paradeep Phosphates is likely to raise Rs 1,250 crore through the fresh issuance of shares, which is the portion of total proceeds that will come into the company. Also, existing shareholders are likely to raise approximately Rs 950 crore through the OFS portion of the IPO.

Government of India, which owns a stake of about 19.5 percent in Paradeep Phosphates, is expected to raise around Rs 800 crore through the OFS.

Also, Zuari Agro Chemicals and OCP, Morocco, each of which individually own slightly over 40 percent in Paradeep Phosphates, are expected to raise around Rs 50-75 crore each. Both entities together own slightly more than 80 percent in Paradeep Phosphates through their joint venture, Zuari Maroc Phosphates (ZMPPL).

Sources also said Paradeep Phosphates intends to use a significant portion of the IPO proceeds towards acquisitions.

Paradeep Phosphates would be receiving around Rs 1,250 crore as proceeds through the fresh issuance of equity under the IPO.

Paradeep Phosphates intends to acquire the Goa fertilizer plant from its parent company Zuari Agro Chemicals, sources told CNBC-TV18.

According to sources, the enterprise value of Zuari Agro Chemicals’ fertiliser plant in Goa is around Rs 2,100 crore. The acquisition of the Goa fertilizer plant may take place through a combination of cash and debt.

Paradeep Phosphates is expected to pay Rs 650 crore in cash and the balance of approximately Rs 1,450 crore in the form of debt, helping Zuari Agro Chemicals in significantly reducing its debt.