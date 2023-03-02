Paradeep Phosphates to shut six granulation trains for annual maintenance activities 

The company’s six granulation trains of phosphatic fertilisers are located in Odisha and Goa .

Paradeep Phosphates announced that its six granulation trains of phosphatic fertilisers will undergo a shutdown in a phased manner to carry out the regular annual maintenance activities.

The fertiliser company expects completion of the maintenance activities of all six granulation trains in a phased manner by the end of this month. These six granulation trains are located in Odisha and Goa.

“The company’s six granulation trains of phosphatic fertilisers located at Pardeep, Odisha and Goa will undergo shutdown in phased manner with effect from March 1,2023, to carry out the regular annual shutdown maintenance activities. Company assumes the 50% of the total capacity utilisation of the said granulation trains during the month of March,” the company said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Incorporated in 1981, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd is primarily engaged in manufacturing, trading, distribution, and sales of a variety of complex fertilisers such as Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and NPK fertilisers. The company is one of the largest private sector phosphatic fertiliser producers in India.

The Central government raised Rs 471.5 crore from the sale of a 19.55 percent stake in Paradeep Phosphates through its IPO. The company announced a Rs 1,502 crore IPO in May last year, with a price band of Rs 39-42 apiece. The public issue was open for subscription on May 17 and closed on May 19.

Shares of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. are trading 0.45 percent lower at Rs 54.90.