This analyst expects Paradeep Phosphates to cross Rs 100 per share in the next 12 months

Antique's price target of Rs 100 values Paradeep Phosphates at 12 times financial year 2025 estimates Earnings per Share (EPS), which is a 20 percent discount to the largest player - Coromandel International.

Antique Stock Broking has initiated coverage on Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. (PPL) with a Buy recommendation and price target of Rs 100 per share, which implies a potential upside of 71 percent.

Live TV

Loading...

The brokerage believes that post the expansion of its fertiliser capacity from 1.2 MMT to 1.8 MMT and the acquisition of Zuari Agro's Goa plant, the company will not only gain market share but also turn into a more profitable platform aided by better product mix, deeper backward integration and better capacity utilisation.