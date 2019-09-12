#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Paper stocks up nearly 50% in 3 sessions. Here's what could have triggered the rally

Updated : September 12, 2019 09:59 AM IST

Paper stocks like Malu Paper, Ruchira Paper, Star Paper and JK Paper saw a handsome rally.
One of the reasons behind the rally in paper stocks could be the proposed ban on single-use plastic.
