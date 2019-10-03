Market
Paper stocks under pressure as report claims govt has dropped plastic ban plan
Updated : October 03, 2019 11:38 AM IST
Paper stocks were trading lower on Thursday after a Reuters report on Wednesday said that the government has dropped the plan of imposing a blanket ban on single-use plastic items.
The report claimed that the plan was dropped as it was "too disruptive for the industry at a time when it is coping with an economic slowdown and job losses".
The plan was for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to outlaw six items on Wednesday, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, as part of a broader campaign to rid India of single-use plastics by 2022, claimed the report.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more