#CorporateTaxCut#MonetaryPolicy#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Paper stocks under pressure as report claims govt has dropped plastic ban plan

Updated : October 03, 2019 11:38 AM IST

Paper stocks were trading lower on Thursday after a Reuters report on Wednesday said that the government has dropped the plan of imposing a blanket ban on single-use plastic items.
The report claimed that the plan was dropped as it was "too disruptive for the industry at a time when it is coping with an economic slowdown and job losses".
The plan was for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to outlaw six items on Wednesday, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, as part of a broader campaign to rid India of single-use plastics by 2022, claimed the report.
Paper stocks under pressure as report claims govt has dropped plastic ban plan
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

Wall Street drops more than 1% on domestic growth worries

Wall Street drops more than 1% on domestic growth worries

Selloff in banks drags Sensex down 1,000 points from day's high; Nifty slips below 11,250

Selloff in banks drags Sensex down 1,000 points from day's high; Nifty slips below 11,250

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV