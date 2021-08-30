Paper stocks gain, JP Paper up 3% as anti-dumping duty on uncoated paper copiers to continue

Shares of JK Paper - India's largest producer of branded papers and a leading player in Coated Papers and High-end Packaging Boards - was trading 3.02 percent higher during afternoon trade on the BSE after the government said the anti-dumping duty on uncoated paper copiers will be continued.

Most paper stocks moved higher - West Coast Paper Mills was up 2.56 percent, Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd 0.93 percent, Satia Industries 1.61 percent, Emami Paper Mills 3.89 percent and Astron Paper 1.70 percent.

"It is a positive trigger for many paper companies but it was largely expected so we can see some profit booking after the initial reaction. The outlook for paper stocks is still bullish but investors should be cautious while choosing companies in this bull run. JK Paper will remain our top pick on the back of quality and a strong growth outlook," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart.

JK Paper reported its quarterly net profit at Rs. 97.71 crore in June 2021, up 290.06 percent from Rs. 25.05 crore in June 2020. Net sales stood at Rs 661.52 crore in June 2021, up 42.7 percent from Rs. 463.59 crore in the same period a year ago.

