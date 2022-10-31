    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Panache Digilife shares hit upper circuit after pact with Revamp Moto

    Panache Digilife shares hit upper circuit after pact with Revamp Moto

    Panache Digilife shares hit upper circuit after pact with Revamp Moto
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The move marks Panache's foray into Electric Mobility and contract manufacturing solutions.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Panache Digilif share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    Technology solutions company Panache Digilife on Monday said that it has signed a manufacture and supply agreement with Nashik-based startup Revamp Moto.

    Revamp Moto develops electric vehicles based on its modular utility platforms that are aimed at accelerating the transition to a zero-emission society.

    Panache will focus on quality product assembly, process optimisation, and indigenisation of components, as part of its foray into the Indian EV market.

    This collaboration will help both Revamp and Panache to focus on their specific domains to indigenise manufacturing and assembly of these products of Electric Vehicles in India.

    On its part, Revamp will work on new product development, R&D, new technologies, and generate Intellectual Property (IPs).
    The move marks Panache's foray into Electric Mobility and contract manufacturing solutions.
    Panache offers solutions around Smart Computing Devices, Smart & AI based Digital Classrooms, Smart Asset Management among others.
    Shares of Panache Digilife are locked in an upper circuit of 10 percent at Rs 81.25.

    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Next Article

    Sona BLW shares fluctuate despite record revenue, profit in September quarter

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng