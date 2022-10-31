Panache Digilife shares hit upper circuit after pact with Revamp Moto

Mini
The move marks Panache's foray into Electric Mobility and contract manufacturing solutions.
Technology solutions company Panache Digilife on Monday said that it has signed a manufacture and supply agreement with Nashik-based startup Revamp Moto.
Revamp Moto develops electric vehicles based on its modular utility platforms that are aimed at accelerating the transition to a zero-emission society.
Panache will focus on quality product assembly, process optimisation, and indigenisation of components, as part of its foray into the Indian EV market.
This collaboration will help both Revamp and Panache to focus on their specific domains to indigenise manufacturing and assembly of these products of Electric Vehicles in India.