Mini
Shares of Panacea Biotech are rebounding from their 52-week low.
Shares of Panacea Biotec gained as much as 20 percent to Rs 160 on Tuesday after the biotechnology company announced that it has received long-term supply orders from UNICEF and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).
Easyfive-n is the world's first fully liquid wP-based Pentavalent vaccine that was launched in India in 2005. After receiving WHO prequalification in 2008, more than 150 million doses have been supplied to over 75 countries globally.
Panacea Biotec focuses on vaccines, diabetes, transplant, gastroenterology, and oncology. It launched the world’s first fully-liquid Hexavalent vaccine EasySix in 2017. The company is developing a dengue vaccine and a Pneumococcal Conjugate vaccine as well.