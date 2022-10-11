By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Shares of Panacea Biotech are rebounding from their 52-week low.

Shares of Panacea Biotec gained as much as 20 percent to Rs 160 on Tuesday after the biotechnology company announced that it has received long-term supply orders from UNICEF and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

The order value is $127.3 million or nearly Rs 1,040 crore, the company said in an exchange filing. While the order from UNICEF is worth Rs 813 crore, the rest is from PAHO.

As per the order, Panacea will supply nearly 100 million doses of WHO pre-qualified fully liquid Pentavalent vaccine to UNICEF between 2023-2027 and nearly 25 million doses to PAHO between 2023-2025.

Easyfive-n is the world's first fully liquid wP-based Pentavalent vaccine that was launched in India in 2005. After receiving WHO prequalification in 2008, more than 150 million doses have been supplied to over 75 countries globally.

Panacea Biotec focuses on vaccines, diabetes, transplant, gastroenterology, and oncology. It launched the world’s first fully-liquid Hexavalent vaccine EasySix in 2017. The company is developing a dengue vaccine and a Pneumococcal Conjugate vaccine as well.

Shares of Panacea Biotech are currently trading 18 percent higher at Rs 158, outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50 index, which is down 0.2 percent.